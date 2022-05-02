Nollywood’s Yul Edochie has become a trending topic of discussion since he made the announcement about his son and second wife

Just recently, a pretty social media lady announced that she doesn’t mind joining the actor’s household as a third wife

Edochie took to his Instagram page with a screenshot of the lady’s post while letting people know what he found

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has not had a lot of rest from social media drama since he revealed the identity of his son and second wife to the world.

The actor has been subjected to harsh criticisms in the online community while some other trolls have simply used the opportunity to make fun of him.

Amanda Chisom makes a pass at Yul Edochie.

Source: Instagram

One such social media user, Amanda Chisom, stirred reactions after publicly announcing that she doesn’t mind becoming the famous movie star’s third wife.

Edochie shared a screenshot of the lady’s post on his Instagram page while stressing that he is on his lane but still getting advances from ladies.

See his post below:

Social media users react

charming _ebony said:

"If you no get respect and shame for urself, atleast for ur children esp ur grown daughter who just limited her comment section. Don't u care what dy will be passing through?"

asanwa84 said:

"Oga you're disrespecting your wife and family. No atom of remorse? You think everything's cruise?.. smh."

symplychi_oma said:

"Yul, and you are reposting because ??? Don't you have little Shame left in you ??"

priscillia_oluchi_ said:

"Una dey find odogwu's trouble 0000, him dey on e own now ooo before belle go fall on someone's daughter."

zinny.signature said:

"You think say everything na cruise this man."

fa_mubaraka said:

"@yuledochie stop torturing your wife May, you continue to disrespect her by u posting all this rubbish. It's not fair on her. She doesn't deserve this from u."

impeccable_aba said:

"Stop making a joke out of this. Your first wife's emotions are still bruised."

Yul Edochie commends himself for taking responsibility for his actions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that underfire Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie shared a post on Instagram to commend himself for owning up to his deeds.

The actor's brother and filmmaker, Linc angrily reacted to a fan who asked about his involvement in Yul's second marriage.

Yul's commending post for himself and his brother's response to the fan stirred massive reactions on social media

