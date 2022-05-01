Comedian Josh2funny and his wife are expecting their fist child together and they decided to let the world know the gender of their baby

In the video the skit maker shared on Instagram, they had an intimate and adorable gender reveal party on the beach

Josh could not contain his excitement when he opened the coloured tube and blue gas came out signifying that they would be having a boy

Popular comedian Josh2funny and his beautiful wife Binta have revealed the gender of their unborn baby.

Josh on his Instagram page shared a video of the intimate but beautiful gender reveal party they had on the beach.

Josh2funny and wife expecting baby boy Photo credit: @josh2funny

Source: Instagram

A small portion of the area was well decorated with pink and blue balloons, since they had not confirmed yet, and Josh ad his woman had several loved up and goofy moments.

Josh clearly was on team boy while his wife hoped for a girl. A countdown happened and when the comedian opened the tube he held in his hands, blue gas filled the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

An excited Josh could not keep calm as he eventually won and they are indeed having a baby boy. The mum to be was also filled with joy regardless.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians congratulate Josh and his wife

oluwadolarz:

"Congrats brother "

officiallrosie:

"My family, congratulations to you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

annatoria__:

"Congratssss new papa loading."

nenye_ezeugwuokpan:

"See as belle fit your wify so guy buckle up o cause Na to give am belle every year be this o"

temilorunare:

"Love is so sweet abeg ... this is too beautiful "

_officialjoyful:

"It’s a boyyyyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations."

tii_tanium:

"This is the best thing I have seen today!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

_iamnnetalks:

"Your wifey is so pretty. Congratulations."

Fans gush over Toyin Abraham as video shows her protruding stomach

Award winning Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham might just be on her way to expecting her second child according to a video she shared on her page.

The mum of one was on her way out with her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi in the video, and while he bent to adjust his shoes, the actress attempted to climb his back.

Toyin's visibly protruding mid section had nowhere to hide in the video as she happily messed around with her man.

Source: Legit.ng