One of Davido's cousins, Clark Adeleke stirred massive reactions online after he shared a video of the singer's third baby mama, Chioma Rowland

In the video, Chioma was having the fun of her life during her birthday party in a club, and she dances seductively as the celebrant

Clark commended her and declared that she's his brother, Davido's property, Nigerians have reacted differently to his statement

One of Davido's cousins, Clark Adeleke gave fans what they loved to see and talk about as he shared a video of the singer's third baby mama Chioma on his Instagram story.

Clark put up a video of Chioma twerking at a club during her birthday celebration as she had the fun of her life on the special day.

Davido brother shares Chioma's twerking video. Credit: @davido @clark_adeleke @chefchi

Source: Instagram

Chioma put her behind to work and Clark declared that she is his brother's property.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Chioma's twerking video and Clark's statement

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Chioma Twerking and Davido's cousin's statement about it. Most of them are excited about the new update.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Prankhottie:

"Which property? His land or house?"

That.gal.nita:

"He knows what he’s saying o."

Oliviaglloww:

"He never pay bride price oooo."

Boujeeyyyy:

"Davido is still with all his BM at this point."

Ice_queen_b8:

"Imagine him making women babymamas and owning them as his properties!"

Denniseee_okay:

"Chioma must be a very good woman. The entire Adeleke/DMW clan celebrated her yesterday."

Facylgram:

"Women are not properties, maybe there’s a better word."

Source: Legit.ng