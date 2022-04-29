James Corden of The Late Late show is saying goodbye to his TV show after years of entertaining people

The comedian who was popularly known for his "Carpool Karaoke' segments is out to pursue his other interests after nearly nine years on TV

His network tried to retain him for another three more years but he declined and only accepted a one-year contract to prepare his staff to exit the show

US host James Corden of The Late Late show is reportedly leaving the CBS network in 2023 after years of entertaining people.

TV host James Corden. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

James Corden's last TV bow

Corden's news of him saying goodbye to "The Late Late Show" shocked people since his show has been hugely popular on the airing network.

However, according to Deadline, Corden's departure had been on his mind for a while as he always thought he'd do the show for five years and then pass the torch to someone else.

But he ended up renewing his contract and entertaining people. When he pulls the plug next year, he'll have hosted the show for nearly nine years.

The popular show has actually been more successful on YouTube than on the television network.

Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' with Adele garnered more than 250 million views. The romp with One Direction has 189 million views so far.

The show's YouTube page has more than 10 billion views with 27 million subscribers.

CBS top executives tried to add him another three years contract and did all they could to retain him but he only agreed to one year contract.

According to the comedian, he still needs to accomplish other things post the exit like wiring and he thanked his crew for helping make the show successful.

Corden has given his staff plenty of heads-up before the show comes to an end as they still have around 200 more episodes to shoot before their finale next year.

