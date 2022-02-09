Sherri Shepherd is scheduled to permanently replace award-winning TV host Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show

This comes following Wendy's battle with various health issues that have seen her health deteriorating

Wendy Williams' spokesperson has however debunked rumours that her illness is due to drug abuse

Wendy Williams is not coming back for the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show due to ill health.

Sherri Shepherd is set to replace Wendy Williams as the new host of 'The Wendy Williams Show'. Image: David Livingston/Getty Images and Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

But not to worry, Sherri Shepherd will be taking the reigns from Williams to become the new host of the talk show. Deadline reports that Shepherd is finalising the deal to become the permanent host of The Wendy Williams Show.

Shepherd has been filling in for Wendy as a guest host since the beginning of the show's 13th season and, according to various reports, the show's ratings skyrocketed.

The publication further revealed that the show, named after the host, Wendy Williams, is most likely to be renamed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A close source also told People that Williams was not coming back as she was recovering slower than expected.

However, the source also took the opportunity to rubbish rumours that Wendy has suffered a stroke and she is on drugs.

"Wendy won't be returning to the show for the rest of this season. Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves' disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time," the source says.

"But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false," added the unidentified source.

Wendy Williams skips promo for talk show

Celebrated talk show host Wendy Williams left her worldwide fans disappointed after announcing the cancellation of promo for her popular show.

According to Wendy and her team, she was forced to cancel the promo because of her ongoing health issues.

Pagesix reported that the revelation was made public through Wendy William's official social media pages.

Her team, however, earlier assured fans that Wendy will make a comeback on Monday, September 20, 2021, for the premiere of season 13.

Source: Legit.ng