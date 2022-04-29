Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West has retrieved all the remaining footage of her infamous sex tape with Ray J

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim breaks down in tears as she tells her mother and her team that Kanye met up with Ray J at the airport

Kim's fans sent her messages of support, saying they are happy that a weight has been lifted off her shoulders and her kids will be sheltered from scandal

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been involved in a long and messy divorce, but in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim broke down in tears when she revealed that Kanye retrieved footage of her infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J.

According to reports, Kanye physically met up with singer Ray J at the airport in New York, where he handed him a computer and hard drive with the last remaining footage of the tape.

Kim Kardashian showed gratitude to Kanye West in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'. He retrieved the last remaining footage of her sex tape from Ray J. Image: Getty Images

In a teaser clip of the episode posted on Twitter, Kim Kardashian could be seen in her Saturday Night Live dressing room with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her team.

An emotional Kim says:

“He got me all of the sex tape back. He got me the computer it was on, the hard drive and met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me. I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I had the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me and I'm just so emotional because of it.”

Kim's fans react on social media.

@lilmzdes said:

"I'm, like, seriously SO excited for you! It was so exciting seeing you be on there and now getting to see some of the behind-the-scenes. You have an amazing circle."

@_itstrezzybaby commented:

"The fact Kim is real and shared how Kanye got the tapes for her is everything."

@mercede53368367 wrote:

"So @kanyewest got the sex tape back n @KimKardashian hooking up with Pete Davison, just WOW!"

This comes after Kim Kardashian recently threatened to sue online gaming platform Roblox when her son Saint saw an ad on a game threatening to leak unreleased footage of her sex tape with Ray J.

Kanye is unimpressed

Channel 24 reported that shortly after Kanye’s grand gesture, Kim appeared on Saturday Night Live, where she shared a steamy kiss with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson while Kanye was in the audience.

That didn’t sit well with Kanye.

Chatting to Hollywood Unlocked, the disgruntled rapper said:

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?”

Meanwhile, Kanye is said to have moved on with 24-year-old model Chaney Jones, who is the spitting image of Kim Kardashian.

