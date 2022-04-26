The Kardashians went big for their Easter lunch that was hosted by Kris Jenner in her home at the Calabasas Los Angeles County

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a few snaps from the Easter weekend that included her Kardashian and Jenner sisters with their children

Fans have flooded the reality TV star's post on Instagram to say that her children are getting big and their matching pyjamas are cute

Kim Kardashian enjoys wearing matching clothes with her kids and on Easter, it was no different. The reality TV star took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures of her children, nephews and nieces over the Easter weekend.

Kim Kardashian West shared a throwback picture with her kids on Easter. Image: @kimkardashian

In the first picture, the billionaire is seen laying on a cream cotton couch with all four of her kids wearing Easter-egg print pyjamas. The rest of her the images in her posts are of her family, including her sisters and mom during the fanciest Easter lunch organised by her momager, Kris Jenner.

"Easter with my bb’s"

Kim's fans, friends and family flooded her adorable post on Instagram to rave about the cuteness overload her post had with @tracyromulus saying:

"OMG the matching jams!!!!"

nataliehalcro said:

"The cutest fam ever"

@_realrose said:

"They are getting so big and beautiful"

@mrs._kantola_1005 said:

"So adorable"

gabriellalascano said:

"Some of the most beautiful kids ever"

lisa_nunyabizness said:

"So cute Kim. You did a great job."

The Kardashians series makes history by becoming Hulu’s most-watched TV premiere

In other entertainment news Legit.ng reported that on the launch of The Kardashians series on April 15, the show made history by becoming Hulu's most-watched TV premiere. The Kardashian and Jenners have just cancelled their longest-running reality TV Keeping Up With the Kardashian.

Fans were delighted to hear that the reality TV family is back and this time around they are focusing on each girl as opposed to only the three Kardashian sisters and Jenner sisters making an appearance once in a while.

Taking to social media fans of the show said they can't wait to watch the second episode as the first one already served up some much needed Kardashian drama.

