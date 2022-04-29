Nigerian music star Burna Boy set a new record for himself on Thursday night after he sold-out show at Madison Square Garden

While Burna Boy was on stage blessing fans with his energetic performance, his mother and sister were equally jubilating backstage over his achievement

The video of the singer's mother and sister dancing has stirred emotions on social media as many applauded the family

Nigerian international singer Burna Boy once again did what he is known for effortlessly as he sold out the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Burna Boy, who has been dubbed the King of Live Performance during the concert which took place on Thursday night, April 28, was all over his audience's faces as he gave thrilling and energetic performances.

Burna Boy's mum and sister show off dance moves. Credit: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

While Burna Boy was busy setting the stage on fire, a video showed his mother and sister jubilating backstage as they danced in excitement.

Burna's mom and sister were equally excited by his achievement, and there was no better way for them to express their feelings, a move that stirred emotions on social media.

See the video below:

Fans react as Burna Boy's mom and sister jubilate

Nigerians have taken to social media to react as they applauded the singer's family for supporting him.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jee_jonas89:

"You see since this woman took over burna the guy is doing very well, abeg God bless you ma."

debby_cocoxx:

"OMO this sound good chai .. the drummer ❤️."

mosesgbolagade:

"Who else should that be if not his family?.... Greatness start within."

typicalednut:

"This Mama don give Burna All Fella Scope ."

fabcornel_:

"Burna don try oh chai making the whole family happy ❤️."

tanriharika:

"Glory forever."

Fans stone Burna Boy their bras as he performs at Madison Square Garden

Super talented Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, continued to take his music beyond the shores of the country and he recently became the first from the country to sell out a show at the Madison Square Garden.

The much-anticipated event took place on April 28, 2022, in New York and videos from it have gone viral on social media.

Burna’s skill at giving the crowd their money’s worth was undeniable as he seemed in sync and well prepared with his band on stage.

Source: Legit.ng