BBNaija’s Angel Smith’s mother, Titilala Brownsugar, has fired back at Ashmusy’s mum after she cited her daughter as a bad example

Angel’s mom, in a statement, questioned why Ashmusy’s mum didn’t see the size of her daughter’s backside but chose to call hers out over a nose piercing

The statement has since sparked debate online, with some Nigerians taking sides with the two mothers

The Nigerian social media space may be in for some drama between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Angel Smith’s mother, Titilala Brownsugar and Ashmusy’s mother.

This comes as Angel’s mom, in the latest statement, has fired back at the popular content creator and her mom over a comment about her daughter.

Angel's mother tackles Ashmusy and her mom.

Source: Instagram

The whole drama started after Ashmusy’s mother, in a lengthy message while reprimanding her daughter for getting her nose pierced, said she was turning into BBN’s Angel, and she disapproves of it.

In a post via her Instastory, Angel's mother slammed Ashmusy and her mother.

She wrote:

“Your mama no see the puff puff way you carry for your yansh na the piercing she come dey call my pikin name.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Angel’s mom fires back at Ashmusy and her mother

Nigerians have taken sides with the two mothers as they dropped different reactions, see them below:

diaryofann__:

"She could have easily covered that part were her name was mentioned."

oluadebamowo:

"I knew she and her mom subscribed for “PREMIUM WAHALA PRO MAX” I wish them well."

hershabiedollscollections:

"Why mentioned her name tho, not nice fr!!"

fcrown_herself:

"No mother will keep shut for another mother to shame her child, even if it’s a joke."

hoyeen053:

"Let the dragging begins…battle of the mothers."

Ashmusy's mom disapproves of nose piercing

Popular content creator Ashmusy trended over a video of her getting her nose pierced.

Even though her reaction from the video showed it was painful, Ashmusy went ahead to get both sides of her nose pierced.

However, her action has gotten her mother disappointed, who, in a message, said the content creator was beautiful naturally and didn’t have any need to pierce her nose.

