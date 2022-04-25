Comedian I Go Tuk Goes Wild, Removes Shirt, Shoes on Stage As E-money, Others Gift Him Over N5m at AY’s Show
- Comedian and filmmaker AY recently had another version of his popular AY show and I Go Tuk as well as others performed at the event
- The show had actor Zubby Michael, billionaire E-money and other influential people in attendance
- Luck shined on I Go Tuk as, during his performance, quite a number of the rich men as well as those mentioned above made him a millionaire
Comedian I Go Tuk attended AY's show with the aim of performing and wowing the crowd, but the young man went home with something even better.
In a series of videos on his page, I Go Tuk went home a millionaire as he cashed out over N5m on stage while performing.
Guests like actor Zubby Michael and billionaire E-money gifted the comedian money from 500k and above.
I Go Tuk could not contain his excitement as he hurriedly took off his shirt and shoes while excitedly prancing about the stage.
"This was how OGBUEFI I GO TUK ran mad after @zubbymichael gave Him 500k @iam_emoney1 gave him 1 million at AY Live Lagos. I nearly took off my trousers ♂️ immediately @jago gave me 500k. Then fainted when @vintagedeluxeinteriors gave me $2,000k. The moment at @the_realifeoma CEO winhomes gave OGBUEFI I GO TUK $2,000k dollars and his spirit left him.immediately @revolutionplusproperty gave him $1,000k dollars and brought back his spirit. Then the unthinkable happens when @henryiyke1 Onwa na ife gave him 2 million, at the junction Ogbuefi have to call it a day."
Nigerians react to I Go Tuk's videos
onyenzeofficial:
"Grace found you bro✊"
tim_larexil:
"@mcigotuk It’s was a great day at the main market ❤️❤️❤️. Keep winning sir."
officialvickiben:
"If na me I go even throw my trouser."
Location turns to nightclub: Omoni Oboli marks birthday on film set, Uche Jombo, other stars spotted in video
abum_jayjay:
"Omo na financial case, start to dey craze."
officialsmarteagle:
" na craze dey bring money for this Lagos."
zenabless:
"All I see is GRACE, congratulations dear."
