Comedian and filmmaker AY recently had another version of his popular AY show and I Go Tuk as well as others performed at the event

The show had actor Zubby Michael, billionaire E-money and other influential people in attendance

Luck shined on I Go Tuk as, during his performance, quite a number of the rich men as well as those mentioned above made him a millionaire

Comedian I Go Tuk attended AY's show with the aim of performing and wowing the crowd, but the young man went home with something even better.

In a series of videos on his page, I Go Tuk went home a millionaire as he cashed out over N5m on stage while performing.

E-money and others made the comedian a sudden millionaire. Photo credit: @mcigotuk

Guests like actor Zubby Michael and billionaire E-money gifted the comedian money from 500k and above.

I Go Tuk could not contain his excitement as he hurriedly took off his shirt and shoes while excitedly prancing about the stage.

"This was how OGBUEFI I GO TUK ran mad after @zubbymichael gave Him 500k @iam_emoney1 gave him 1 million at AY Live Lagos. I nearly took off my trousers ‍♂️ immediately @jago gave me 500k. Then fainted when @vintagedeluxeinteriors gave me $2,000k. The moment at @the_realifeoma CEO winhomes gave OGBUEFI I GO TUK $2,000k dollars and his spirit left him.immediately @revolutionplusproperty gave him $1,000k dollars and brought back his spirit. Then the unthinkable happens when @henryiyke1 Onwa na ife gave him 2 million, at the junction Ogbuefi have to call it a day."

Watch the videos below:

Nigerians react to I Go Tuk's videos

onyenzeofficial:

"Grace found you bro✊"

tim_larexil:

"@mcigotuk It’s was a great day at the main market ❤️❤️❤️. Keep winning sir."

officialvickiben:

"If na me I go even throw my trouser."

abum_jayjay:

"Omo na financial case, start to dey craze."

officialsmarteagle:

" na craze dey bring money for this Lagos."

zenabless:

"All I see is GRACE, congratulations dear."

