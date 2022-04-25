R&B singer Ciara and American football quarterback Russel Williams went to the White House with their family during the Easter holidays

The couple took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of their family singing while waiting for the president and also playing football outside

Fans and friends of the couple took to the comment section of their posts to show them love and called them relationship goals

Hollywood's favourite couple, singer Ciara and American football quarterback Russel Wilson shared a throwback video of them singing together.

The couple went to the White House and while waiting to meet the president, the pair took videos of them singing Ciara's track, And I. Ciara leads the song with Russel singing backup vocals.

Ciara and Russel Williams have served fans with another couple goals moment. Image: Getty Images

The couple has always served relationship and family goals by showing unconditional love on social media. Ciara took to Instagram in the early morning hours to share the two side-by-side videos and wished her followers a happy Sunday.

"Moments in the White House with @DangeRussWilson when waiting for the president #HappySunday #AndI

A few days ago, Russel Wilson shared a picture of his family posing outside the White House on Easter, and later in the day, he shared a video of Ciara showing off her football footwork.

"Easter Fun! Wilson's Family Day at the @WhiteHouse @Ciara."

"Football. The Griddy. Family. No Shoes. And A Bunch of Laughs. @Ciara #FootworkQueen"

Fans, family, and friends of the couple flooded the comment section of their posts to show them some love, with @hall.lisaa saying:

"Y’all look like you belong in the White House! You have a beautiful family, Russ!"

@lala said:

"Love you, this is my song!"

@vashonwade said:

"Russ harmonising with Ci is beautiful."

@teresawynter said:

"I know we shouldn’t make other people's relationships our “goals” …. but you guys take the cup."

@jefferystewart8635 said:

"You are one OUTSTANDING BROTHA the way you LOVE and CARE for your FAMILY. #HatsOff"

@snazzyxrich said:

"Man, he really been winning."

@damndunlap said:

"Yeah, she killed those drills, lmao!"

@broncos_visualz said:

"Give her a contract"

Ciara delighted as she celebrates 5 years with hubby Russell Wilson

Legit.ng previously reported that the award-winning singer Ciara was delighted to celebrate five years with her husband Russel Wilson. The couple celebrated their fifth anniversary last July. Ciara took to social media platforms to share photos of herself and her husband.

The photos were accompanied by a lovely message to the R&B singer's husband and father of her kids. The couple went to Venice, Italy, to celebrate their anniversary and recreated Prince Charles and Princess Diana's photos.

Ciara's fans flooded the comment section of her pictures to wish them well and congratulate them on this fifth year of marriage milestone.

