Music star, Rema got his fans excited when he announced that he needed to return to school and get a university degree

The Mavin record star made announcement earlier this year and Nigerians commended him for the bold moves but it is interesting to know that he is yet to start classes since the announcement

Rema recently expressed his displeasure over the development and it sparked conversation online, Legit.ng takes a look at the major talking points over the singer's admission

Social media space came alive when Rema announced that his mom insisted that he must go back to school and get a degree.

The Soundgasm crooner made it known that he got admission into the University of Lagos and fans showered him with massive congratulatory messages.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the number of times the singer's return to school has caused major talking point online.

1. Admission announcement

Rema informed the general public that he is returning to the classrooms in pursuit of his first degree.

The news came as a good one for his fanbase who applauded him for the smart move as he hinted that his mother insisted on it.

Rema announced that he got admitted into the University after his mum persuaded him to go back to school.

2. ASUU Strike

Months after his admission announcement, Rema cried out that he is yet to resume classes because of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The singer appealed to the union to stop the strike as he is eager to go to school.

His post ignited massive reactions on social media.

3. Bowen Appeal

In reaction to his appeal to ASUU, a private school, Bowen University appealed to Rema to dump UNILAG and come to them because they won't delay him.

Rema reacted to Bowen's approach and informed UNILAG about it that he is blushing.

Check out the interesting conversation below:

4. UNILAG response

UNILAG made hilarious response to Bowen's appeal to Rema and advised him not to be deceived by their advancies.

The school's response came in a form of music to the singer as they urged him to be more patient.

Check out UNILAG's response below:

5 Rema's reactions

Rema reacted to UNILAG's appeal and declared that the youths are not happy with the prolonged ASUU strike.

He further informed them that he might have to take up the Bowen university offer.

Rema's interesting back to school developments got fans impressed and thinking it might aid quick end to the ASUU Strike.

Who wouldn't be happy to see the music star in class? It is almost time.

