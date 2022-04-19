Popular Nigerian singer Rema seems to have become a precious student two Nigerian universities are willing to fight over

This comes as Unilag, in a recent statement, appealed to Rema not to listen to other schools because of the ongoing ASUU strike

The Mavin artiste singer had stirred reactions over the weekend after he lamented about the industrial strike action in public universities in the country

It appears Nigerian singer is now a hot cake Nigerian universities are not willing to lose.

This comes as the University of Lagos (Unilag), which gave the singer admission last year, recently took to social media to appeal to him to stay with them and not be deceived by other schools.

We have chosen you, Unilag tells Rema. Credit: @rema, Unilag website, Bowen Uni website

Source: Instagram

The school appealed to Rema not to allow anyone to change his mind in regard to his admission.

Unilag, in a tweet, wrote:

"Hmm… Rema dear, UNILAG has chosen you o, Hmm… so don’t let anybody come dey change your mind o… Rema no dey vex for us o."

Rema, in a tweet, said many students were tired of staying at home.

He wrote:

"Awww Unilag end the strike or I will go ooo, we want to go back to school pls the youths are not happy."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Unilag and Bowen Uni try to woo Rema

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mercyandanjuma:

"This battle don reach to use song reply."

Otvibes7:

"Who no want money…if burna boy talk say him want go back school …even CU go tweet ."

Officialtitilola:

"Lmao . Nigeria deserve a YouTube channel."

ahmedsuleman:

"You dey craze sha, we wey come dey house since no dey important abi werey admin."

olasheriffdeen:

"Wahala where person dey struggle to enter na I'm una con dey beg. One person to stay .... This life shaa e get as e be."

fadiji_farook:

"Unilag dey twerk for Rema."

Bowen University woos Rema

A few hours ago, Rema took to social media to react to the ongoing strike in public tertiary institutions in the country.

He said he was yet to resume at the University of Lagos (Unilag), having gained admission to the school last year.

Reacting to Rema’s statement via Twitter, one of the popular private institutions in Nigeria, Bowen University, had called on Rema to apply for admission to the school to avoid the incessant strikes.

