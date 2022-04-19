One of the leading Nigerian universities, Bowen University, has sent a message to Nigerian music star Rema to apply for admission to the school

This comes after Rema took to social media to appeal to ASUU to end the strike as he was yet to resume at Unilag, having gained admission last year

Bowen University said the ASUU strike has nothing on them in a statement that has sparked mixed reactions on social media

A few hours ago, popular Nigerian singer Rema took to social media to react to the ongoing strike in public tertiary institutions in the country. He said he was yet to resume at the University of Lagos (Unilag), having gained admission to the school last year.

Reacting to Rema’s statement via Twitter, one of the popular private universities in Nigeria, Bowen University, had called on Rema to apply for admission to the school to avoid the incessant strikes.

Bowen Uni calls Rema for admission. Credit: @rema

Bowen University wrote:

“ASUU can’t delay you if you’re enrolled in Bowen University.”

Reacting, Rema wrote:

“Unilag private university don dey Toast me o, I’m blushing omg stop it.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Bowen University calls on Rema to apply for admission

The exchange between Bowen University and Rema has stirred reactions on social media, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Therecipe6:

"Guy na setup. University wey dey do Morning devotion."

jethrowmike007:

"You dey go,abi you no dey go,you wey like tatata."

Oseyesegx:

"Rema's first morning devotion at Bowen university ."

Israel_abah:

"wetin Money go CAuse ehhhh."

lifeofmimee:

"Private school in Nigeria will shatter your dreams. Talking from experience No try am."

uyokrichard:

"It's bell they'll use and wake you up for chapel."

Dreynationgrill:

"The idea of private universities running and the government not running is the proof government doesn't care about the masses."

