The Red Table's season five premiered on April 20th and fans were eager for the Smith family to address the talked about Oscar slap

A-list actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock while he performed and the world was left gob smacked

The premier hinted that there will be a discussion of it, but the Smith family was focusing on deep healing

The Red Table Talk has shared a snippet of what their fans should expect in their new season.

Jada Pinkett says family is focusing on dep healing. Photo: Getty Images.

Will the Oscars be addressed

The Facebook Watch show airs controversial topics and when they announced the show's season five, fans couldn't help but ask if the Oscars would be brought to The Table.

The discussion led by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris.

The show began with a title board that said the Smith family had been working on deep healing because of everything that had happened in the last few weeks.

We are healing as a family

They noted that when the time came, some of their healing findings will be presented at The Table.

The last title board by Jada shared that the The Table would keep sharing inspiring and healing testimonies.

Will is no stranger to The Red Table in 2020, he appeared in an episode with Jada in 2020 to discuss her claimed 2015 romance with rapper August Alsina.

Jada admitted to the affair, but claimed it took place while she and the actor lived separately.

Through the show, he became quite upset and expressed his belief that he knew their marriage had hit a dead end.

Jada Pinkett agrees Will Smith overreacted at Oscars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett's feelings about the slap her man gave Chris Rock at the Oscars has been made known

According to an insider, Jada agreed that Will overreacted by slapping Chris Rock at the much talked about event.

Recall that Rock had made a joke about Jada's hair loss and Will got on stage and smacked the comedian across the face.

