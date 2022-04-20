Lizzo finally confirmed that she is in a relationship during a recent interview with media personality, Andy Cohen

The Truth Hurts hitmaker did not reveal the identity of the mystery man she has been photographed with on many occasions

She also revealed that her fame is not affecting their relationship and her man is always there to support her when she needs help

Lizzo is finally sharing the tea on her love life. The singer opened up about her relationship status during a recent interview with Andy Cohen.

Lizzo has finally addressed the dating rumours, confirming her relationship with the mystery man she's been photographed with many times. Image: Getty Images

The star has always kept her romantic life away from the spotlight and she often jokes about dating Captain America star, Chris Evans.

According to E! News, the Good As Hell rapper sent shockwaves across social media when she confirmed that she has a man in her life during a candid interview on Cohen's SiriusXM Radio Andy on Monday, April 18.

The star admitted that the mystery man she was photographed with back in February is her boyfriend. Lizzo also addressed the issue of fame in her relationship, Geo TV reports. She said her celebrity status has not impacted her relationship in any way. She said:

“If you have the right person, then no. Not at all. It’s not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

E! News also reported that the Rumours rapper did not reveal the identity of her boo, but she shared that her next project is inspired by love.

