BBNaija season 3 star, Ifu Ennada has sparked massive reactions on social after revealing what made her stop going to churches

The reality star made it known that the churches are killing her faith in Christ as she narrated the story of a preacher who demanded N50k for special blessings from the congregation

Ifu stressed the importance of having faith in God and stated that the church is just a building where people gather to worship, Nigerians have reacted differently to her opinion

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Double Wahala star, Ifu Ennada revealed that she hasn't been to a church in years and stated her reason for not attending the house of God.

The beautiful reality star took to her Instagram story channel to share her opinion about churches and what made her stop attending them.

Ifu Ennada speaks on not attending churches.

Source: Instagram

According to her, the churches she was attending were killing her faith in Christ because most of the things they do were opposite of what the bible says.

"Imagine a preacher saying he has a special blessing for the church, but only for people who can sow special seeds of 50k and above.

What of people who gladly sow their all even though it's lesser than 50k? Did we pay for the sacrifice Christ made on the cross? Could we ever pay for it? Anyway I chose Christ and left the church."

She further stressed the importance of having faith in God and having a personal relationship with him because the church is just a building where people gather to worship.



Nigerians react to Ifu's comments on churches

Social media users have reacted differently to Ifu Ennada's comments about churches.



Iamsidneyizulu:

"Yeah… and you stopped eating food because you witnessed a market woman sneeze into her garri for sale?"

Knolly_kitchen:

"Not been to church for the past 2 years. Religion is making me sick. Since 2 years now, I've been better and healthier. I believe in God but church? No no."

Kikieebakes:

"Smh. Even the Bible says don’t forsake the gathering of the brethren."

Jessica_skar:

"Most churches right now is just for the earthly gains not for the kingdom of God."

Peaceful_ufuoma:

"The church is you and I. Not the building."

Source: Legit.ng