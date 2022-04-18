Wizkid's first baby mama Shola Ogudu has weighed in on the Chrisland saga currently trending on social media

According to her, social media hastwisted the story as the students involved in the gross immoral act did it out of freewill

Shola revealed that her son, Tife brought the video which trended to her attention and the school should not be blamed

Wizkid's baby mama, Shola Ogudu has revealed that Chrisland school is not to be blamed with the immoral act some of its young students committed recently.

The school is currently trending on Twitter after a video of young students who were sent out to the country to represent the school engaging in immoral act made the rounds on social media.

Shola Ogudu reveals facts about Chrisland saga Photo credit: @o.oluwanishola

Source: Instagram

In a statement by Shola, she revealed that the girl belonged to a clique known for engaging in nasty activities.

The mum of one went on to say that her son Tife brought the video to her attention and when the girl alleged to be 10-years-old was accosted, she was not remorseful.

Shola added that the immorality should not be blamed on the school as an act of negligence because their teachers worked hard to take care of the student on different floors.

See the post below:

Nigerian react to Shola's statement

jennykishy:

"Why did the school not report the matter to the girl's parent immediately?..And yes it wasn't r*pe"

_lilibet:

"Charity begins at home!!!!"

victor_iyke:

"Charity indeed begins at home.....period!"

mick_ao:

"Everyone sounding woke and dropping think pieces yet the darkest things keep happening "

foodie_that_cooks:

"I know y’all will come for me but this a pure case of BAD PARENTING!!!"

veevyane__:

"Charity begins at home but the school is still wrong for trying to cover it up!"

