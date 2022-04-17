Mercy Johnson Okojie and her kids are known for their cute family videos but the latest one topped previous recordings

The actress filmed three different videos with the children that had a viral voice-over of a parent professing love

The film star equally mentioned how kids recognize true love as many flooded her comment section with sweet reactions

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie left her fans and followers feeling emotional with a set of videos shared online amid the Easter celebration.

The actress and her children who have grown an audience for their family videos took things to an entirely different level.

Mercy Johnson films emotional videos with her kids. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy made sure to film a different video with each child that had a viral voice-over of a parent professing love for his children.

Each video saw Mercy’s kids leaning on her as the emotional audio played in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing one of the clips, she wrote:

"So I did this challenge with my 3 kids separately and their reactions showed me that Kids know how powerful words are and when we mean them. lol Easter chronicles."

Watch the video with Purity, Henry and Angel below:

Fans react

laydee_blancz said:

“It really got me crying.”

ahgideby wrote:

“Eiii mercy and tears @she almost cried.”

yvonnesherry0 wrote:

“why am i crying…my little heart.”

maiyaa_cutie wrote:

“You have just beautiful children may Allah continue to guide and protect all of them.”

livxo xo said:

“U are one of best moms…I love u so much... ur kids are lucky to have you.

chinyereabang wrote:

“Not being here for the rest of their lives hurts anytime | hear it.”

iocexquisitecollections said:

“How I love Angel for her calmness and sweetness. Your kids are all so adorable plus I admire you.”

Mercy Johnson’s husband spends Easter with widows in village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Prince Odi Okojie shared an update with his followers and supporters following an outreach programme for widows in his village.

Okojie, who is married to actress Mercy Johnson, distributed beautiful fabrics, bags of rice among other items to the widows.

Many flooded the comment section with different reactions as they hailed Okojie for his act of kindness.

Source: Legit.ng