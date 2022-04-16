Prince Odi Okojie shared an update with his followers and supporters following an outreach programme for widows in his village

Okojie, who is married to actress Mercy Johnson, distributed beautiful fabrics, bags of rice among other items to the widows

Many flooded the comment section with different reactions as they hailed Okojie for his act of kindness

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie’s husband, Prince Odi, took a trip down to his village and spent time with people in his community.

Okojie who is vying for a seat in the House of Representatives took to his Instagram page with an update for his supporters

Prince Odi Okojie donates to widows in his community. Photo: @princeodiokojie

Source: Instagram

The businessman and politician decided to spend the Easter break with widows in his community and make them happy.

Apart from gracing the community with his present, Okojie equally came with goodies as he gave out bags of rice and beautiful fabrics to the widows.

Sharing pictures on IG, he wrote:

"In my own usual way, On behalf of the Prince Odi & Mercy Johnson Okojie Foundation, I hosted the Widows in my community. We had a great time together, as we Sang, Danced and Prayed in Celebration of the Resurrection of Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Happy Easter everyone."

See his post below:

Reactions

janetobeng974 said:

"God will bless you and you can not carry it with your wife in Jesus mighty name Amen."

danielakpeyi said:

"❤️ And God will keep sustaining your family."

vicdams said:

"This is so wonderful God bless you real big sir.... heart of gold ."

suzied1509 said:

"Thank you Lord for the Okojies and their beautiful ❤❤❤❤❤❤May God continue blessing, protecting and favouring your family."

abibatu.june.koroma said:

"Keep up the good work daddy,,God will surely reward you and you family."

stellankechi__ said:

"You have been doing this for long that's why you don't even have to do wahala to campaign because your people will vote for you. Not like some people that comes up when it's only election season."

