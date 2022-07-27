A Nigerian lady has revealed that most of the beautiful female faces people see in TikTok videos are all fake

The lady showed social media users how editing apps do the work of artificial beautification as she went through every step of the process

Many ladies in her comment section said they never knew the secrets until they watched her funny video

A young Nigerian lady has made a funny video showing how ladies make use of editing apps to make their skins perfect in TikTok clips.

She said that people are often misled into thinking that women in such videos have perfect skincare routines when their facial appearances were only enhanced.

Which cream are you using?

In the clip, the lady whitened her teeth and applied lipstick. As she made the changes, the results appeared in real-time for all to see.

After she had applied the right filter, she went outside to make natural light bounce off her face. She joked that people often ask, "which cream are you using?" when they see such fine faces.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 23,000 comments.

fydofyno said:

"I never knew this ooo, omo tiktok here I come we go gather fine ni."

Queen’s said:

"My bf said the same thing wen I told him I love TikTok guys, he said “ Na filter” Go dey crush ooo you go dey disappointed."

mzlira said:

"I just notice mine ytday sef,I fear who no fear editing is the glowing skin for me."

Dhar Mie Fundz said:

"See how u exposed …Omor tnkx for this video."

Owusu Ansah Esther said:

"I like your honesty.. can we be friends? I’m from Ghana."

zeynab said:

"Thank God I don't crush on any tiktoker."

Nigerian lady shows off black skin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the transformation video of a young Nigerian lady known as Darasimi on TikTok got many people praising her on social media.

A part of the TikTok clip showed her with relatively small dimples in 2015. As the years progressed, her dimples became wider.

A 2022 photo of Darasimi has her looking beautiful with her black skin and well-pronounced dimpled cheeks. People said they loved that she maintained her natural complexion.

