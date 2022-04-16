JJC’s ex, Mella, has returned to social media with more allegations against him as it regards their son, Benito

Mella posted hospital documents confirming her son was under admission as she accused his father of physically assaulting him

In a different post, Mella demanded an apology from JJC and his wife, Funke Akindele, and threatened to post a video of the assault if they fail to

More drama continues to unfold as it regards Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello, her husband JJC Skillz, and ex, Mella.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mella heavily clamped down on JJC while noting that he is far different from what he paints himself to be on social media.

She accused the Omo Ghetto filmmaker of physically assaulting their son, Benito, adding that the young man is still undergoing treatment.

"The son that you assaulted and inflicted grievous bodily harm upon is still recovering from his physical injuries and mental trauma. Fathers take their sons to a hospital, they don't put them there Abdul Bello aka JJC Skillz," Mella wrote.

To back up her claim of physical abuse, Mella posted hospital documents confirming the admission of Benito to a hospital.

The reason for admission on one of the documents share read:

"Assault in Nigeria 2/7 ago, blows with fist to back and side of head repeatedly. Has had headache, feels generally unwell and nauseous."

See post below:

Mella demands an apology

In yet another post addressed to JJC and his wife, Funke Akindele, Mella demanded an apology from the two while warning them to keep their dogs at bay.

She added their failure to apologize will see her releasing footage of JJC physically assaulting his son.

See post below:

JJC reacts as ex blows hot on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that filmmaker, JJC Skillz, finally reacted after one of his baby mamas, Mella decided to fight dirty online.

Mella had posted a photo showing the faces of his twin sons with Funke Akindele and also gave them both a stern warning.

JJC reacted online by saying that misery loves company as he shared posts to taunt Mella.

