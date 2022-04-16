Fenty footwear designer, Amina Muaddi has finally broken her silence about the scathing allegations made about her

Rumours have been circulating on social media claiming that A$AP Rocky cheated on his baby mama Rihanna with her

Some social media users are quite upset at how quickly false news spreads and how Amina's career was almost destroyed because of rumours

Amina Muaddi, the woman accused of being involved with A$AP Rocky has finally broken her silence on the cheating rumours.

The Fenty shoe designer took to social media on Friday to finally dispel the vicious rumours that have painted her in a bad light.

Rihanna, Fenty shoe designer, Amina Muaddi, issues statement, denies, ASAP Rocky, "Unfounded rumours"

Source: UGC

A Twitter user first spread the rumour that A$AP Rocky was caught cheating by Rihanna who is currently pregnant with their first child on Thursday, 14 April. The user went on to claim that after finding out about the infidelity, Rihanna ended the relationship, according to ENews.

Amina issued a statement on several of her accounts to address the claims about her and the Fashion Killer singers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The footwear designer began the statement by saying she did not think a rumour that was started with such malicious intent needed to be addressed.

Amina said she thought the rumour would not be taken seriously, however, in the past 24 hours she realised that was not the case.

"I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits," wrote Amina.

Amina said that she felt the need to address the rumours because they also involve two people that she respects. She ended her statement that she will continue to mind her business while Rihanna continues to live her "best-dressed pregnancy life".

Read the full statement here:

Social media users weigh in on Amina Muaddi's statement

@SuzyQ47164871 said:

"I know you didn't do that to her...we as women need to stand together and not cheat with him. You better than that right?"

@OfonimeAkpan13 said:

"Yall see what you started?? believing everything you see on Twitter without doing your research."

@NectarAmbrosie said:

"A good lesson to stop believing everything you read or hear on the internet. People are evil I swear, wanting to destroy ppl's lives for giggles. Celebrities are human beings too."

@DukeDansel2311 said:

"Those always fishing for bad news it's a lie wai. Rih and ASAP are good. Shame!!!!!!"

@elletrjo said:

"God, the internet is awful and almost ruined this woman’s career."

Rihanna reacts to news of engagement with ASAP Rocky

Meanwhile, Rihanna has been making headlines following the announcement that she is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The singer and business mogul has been an interesting topic in the media as peeps discuss her extraordinary pregnancy looks.

The rumour mill started buzzing when the Love On The Brain hitmaker was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.

Source: Legit.ng