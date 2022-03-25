Rihanna has been making headlines following the announcement that she is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky

The singer and business mogul has been an interesting topic in the media as peeps discuss her extraordinary pregnancy looks

The rumour mill recently started buzzing when the Love On The Brain hitmaker was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger

Rihanna had peeps thinking that A$AP Rocky had finally gone down on one knee to pop the question when she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her ring finger.

Rihanna has slammed claims that she is engaged to rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The media and social media users have been particularly interested in the Diamond singer after her pregnancy announcement earlier this year. Some fans felt that since the couple are expecting their first bundle of joy, they were also going to walk down the aisle finally.

According to Complex, Rihanna laughed off the rumours saying the ring is just an old fashion accessory. The publication adds that some paparazzi asked the Rude Boy hitmaker about the ring when she was leaving a restaurant. She said:

“This old ring!? Don’t act like ain’t ever seen this ring.”

Hollywood Life, however, reported that marriage for the celebrity couple is not entirely out of the question. A source close to the publication said that A$AP is ready to spend the rest of his life with RiRi. The source said:

“Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her."

