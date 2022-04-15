Top Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, recently took to social media to show off his beautiful grandmother

The Grammy-winning singer shared series of photos of his grandma and noted that she is his everything and the reason he doesn’t believe in any girl’s love

Nigerians on social media have reacted to Burna Boy’s sweet note about his grandmother as they gushed over her photos

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has shown fans on social media that he is also a grandma’s boy, going by his recent post.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the Twice as Tall crooner shared a series of photos of his grandmother and accompanied them with a sweet caption.

According to Burna, his grandma is his everything. He added that she is probably the reason he does not believe any girl loves him because he already knows what it feels like.

Burna Boy gushes over his grandmother. Photos: @burnaboy

The singer who was also in Amsterdam said that all he could think about was how he needs his grandmother with him everywhere he goes. However, he noted that the old woman would not be able to handle people screaming and touching him without crying out of genuine fear and love for him.

He wrote:

“My Everything!! She is probably the reason I don’t believe any girl Loves me. I know what true love feels like.. Grandma’s Love.”

“Just in Amsterdam doing sound check and all I can think of is “I need my grandma everywhere I go” but that woman cannot understand/handle fans screaming and touching me, or seeing me stressed without crying so hard out of genuine fear and love.”

See his tweets below:

See more photos of Grandma Burna below:

Fans gush over photos

Not long after Burna Boy shared snaps of his grandma online, numerous fans commented on how beautiful she looks. Read some of their comments below:

__Aderinsola:

"You don’t believe any girl loves you because of your grandma’s true love for you? Awwwn, just marry your grandma jare, na only she fit give you true love ."

Telehshow:

"I somehow think Burna is a mummy’s boy sha."

Forevermaheeda:

"The only thing in my head now is when she said “Bose a fe be mi pa” when he bought her Hermes bag."

Lee_flawless:

"You no go like marry her ? Werey Omo."

Airmilia:

"E come dey sound like small ment dey involved."

Stylish_lot:

"And she is so beautiful !"

Xquisite.surprises_events:

"She’s so beautiful ."

Burna Boy's grandma dances happily as he gifts her designer bag

Burna Boy was captured on video having a very sweet and wholesome moment with his grandmother.

In the short clip, Burna was seen beside his grandma and opening some boxes while she spoke Yoruba to him and asked about his girlfriend.

Burna eventually finished opening the box he had been fondling with and brought out a lovely black Louis Vuitton bag.

He presented the lovely leather bag to his grandmother and she shrieked and danced for joy.

