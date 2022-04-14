Nigerian music star Mr Eazi has shifted the release of his next album from this year to next year to the disappointment of his fans

The singer said he was starting his album production after getting some new vibes from leading producer P.Prime

Eazi’s latest statement has, however, sparked reactions from his fans and followers as some said love was getting into his head and making him unserious

Popular Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has pushed the release of his much-anticipated album till next year.

Eazi made this known in the latest statement via his social media timeline as he said he was starting his album production all over, and fans would have to wait for months.

Mr Eazi pushes album release to 2023. Credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian singer said that popular Nigerian producer P.Prime gave him some new beats, which he would like to add to his album.

He wrote:

“P.Prime just brought me so much mad vibes guys I’m restarting my album see you next year.”

See the post below:

Fans disappointed as Eazi pushes the release of his album to 2023

Many of the singer's and followers have since taken to the comment section to express their disappointment. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

freshgame_official:

"Love don carry this one oooo even if na one jam drop is been a while."

ectasy__01:

"werey use scope japa dey lie on top p prime ."

orevaoghene30bg:

"Love na your mate."

zay_baba_billi_humblelion:

"Chilling With BigBoys is nt easy..U no fit marry billionaire com still music join .."

ekellybeatz:

"We go leak this album las las ."

larry_umanah:

"N you go marry who no get biggi bum bum. Lol. Just kidding braaaaa. Happy married life."

ilamendi_ybnl5:

"Next year again ."

Mr Eazi assures fans ahead of album release

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi had planned for a takeover in 2022 after he vowed to release his new album.

Eazi teased his fans with some photos from the projects where some people were seen displaying some dance steps and acrobatics.

All of these got to many of his fans and followers, who have been begging him to drop the album already.

