Nkechi Blessing's politician ex, Opeyemi Falegan has taken to social media to reveal that he will never settle for less in his life again

According to him, he has two degrees and is on his way to getting a Doctorate while Nkechi does not have a university degree

Falegan also revealed that one of the reasons he left Nkechi Blessing was because she smokes weed all day long

Nkechi Blessing and her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan have put shame aside as they continue to drag each other as well as spill secrets.

Hardly a day goes by that a shade from either of them escapes the internet and this time, Falegan decided to cast the first throw.

Falegan says Nkechi Blessing smokes weed Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday/@hon_falegan_official

I can't settle for less again

Falegan in a series of posts on his Instagram story channel boasted about the fact that he's on his way to acquiring his third degree while his ex, Nkechi has none.

He noted that for anyone who would be his girl moving forward, the minimum qualification has to be a university degree.

To support his bragging, the politician shared photos from his graduation ceremony and noted that one cannot be educated and act like his ex, Nkechi.

I'm not for you if you smoke like a chimney

Falegan finished his rant by revealing a secret about the actress, according to him, she smokes weed like a lunatic.

Having left her because of that amid other reasons, the politician added that before Nkechi can be mentally stable, she still has to smoke the illegal substance.

As proof that he is indeed studying for his Phd, Falegan dropped a video to support his claim.

"PHD abeg finish soon , I miss my stubborn boys lol. ( study leave ) Am here writing my thesis Who bi professor for this platform ? Come and supervise me."

Nigerians react to Falegan's post

esther_modella:

"She still get money pass you with all your degree oga Abeg rest."

its.giftie:

"Both of them should rest please."

yvonne1___:

"This drama is becoming boring "

mizgrace5:

"This man too talk regardless and it’s irritating."

beebhat_xo:

"When you dey knack her you no know she no get degreeeAlaye go sleep."

She came into my life for money and sex

Nkechi Blessing's ex-partner, Opeyemi Falegan finally gave a proper breakdown of why he left the actress and her behaviour while they were dating.

In a series of videos sighted online, the politician made it clear that they were not married, Nkechi was desperate to have a child, and he gave her time to fix up her nasty attitude and communication skills.

Falegan noted that the actress came into his life for two things, money and sex, and the fact that he has a foundation as a philanthropist also drew the actress to him.

Source: Legit.ng