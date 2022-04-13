Business mogul Obi Cubana has been heartily celebrated by family members, friends and industry colleagues on the occasion of his birthday

The billionaire clocked 47 and had a lavish party where people in his close circle came out to celebrate with him

A thankful Cubana shared videos from the celebration on his Instagram page while expressing gratitude to everyone who showed up for him

Billionaire business mogul, Obi Cubana, received an overwhelming show of love from friends and family members as he witnessed yet another birthday celebration.

Cubana clocked the age of 47 on Tuesday, April 12, and he got several shoutouts from many on the internet.

Photos from Obi Cubana's birthday celebration. Photo: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

However, the celebration didn’t stop on social media as a lovely party was thrown to mark the business mogul’s new age.

Several friends, business associates and politicians all showed up to celebrate with Cubana.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Rochas Okorocha and Philip Aduda were among political figures who came out for Cubana and he was more than thankful to have them around.

Check out videos as seen on his Instagram page below:

Another video captured the moment Cubana was joined by his beautiful wife as he prepared to cut some of the birthday cakes for the celebration.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Cubana

the.segunarinze said:

"Happy birthday @obi_cubana More of God's Grace and Blessings."

chitaoxe1 said:

"Happy birthday sirmore life I pray."

yemisaxboss said:

"God bless your new age Odogwu."

scoobynero said:

"You took cutting of BIRTHDAY CAKES to a different level GOD BLESS YOUR NEW AGE N FOREVER."

mufasatej said:

"Happy birthday sir I'm still waiting for ur account number."

Obi Cubana shares story of his humble beginnings

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana took to social media with a short narration letting people know that things weren’t always rosy from the very beginning.

The billionaire businessman narrated how he and some friends had to travel via a night bus to their convocation ceremony years ago.

Cubana mentioned how he lost a designer shoe that was given to him by an uncle and how it almost ruined his mood for the convocation.

Source: Legit.ng