Opeyemi Falegan has reacted following clarification from UNICEF Nigeria as it regards a fundraiser for Ukrainians

The humanitarian organisation had raised a scam alert against Falegan and warned members of the public against donating their money

However, a new update from the organisation did not go down well with Falegan as he intends to take the matter to court

Actress Nkechi Blessing’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan, has returned to social media days after UNICEF Nigeria raised a scam alert against him.

In the wake of his relationship drama with the actress, Falegan had shared a post notifying the public of his UNICEF donation for casualties of the Ukrainian war.

Opeyemi Falegan reacted after UNICEF Nigeria withdrew its scam alert. Photo: @hon_falegan_official

Source: Instagram

Falegan had equally shared details of the amount raised so far and bank account information for others who intend to donate to the cause.

However, UNICEF Nigeria quickly issued a disclaimer on Instagram while warning members of the public not to fall victim.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The disclaimer read in part:

"UNICEF Nigeria is aware of a fictitious donation drive to raise funds for UNICEF. Please be aware that all legitimate campaigns for donations are hosted on the UNICEF website www.unicef.org and verified social media pages.”

UNICEF Nigeria issues update

Days after, the humanitarian organisation deleted the initial post and shared an update while making reference to an Instagram feature that Falegan used to push his donation.

"We are aware that funds can be raised for UNICEF with the Instagram feature that allows users to raise funds for an organization of their choice. However, no aspect of the fundraiser should include an unauthorized promotion, support, or fundraising for another organization."

See the full post below:

However, Falegan is determined to drag the matter to court. Sharing a post on his Instagram page, he categorically made it clear that he isn’t accepting the update from UNICEF Nigeria.

See his post below:

Opeyemi Falegan issues apology, leaves social media amid drama with Nkechi Blessing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Falegan apologised for his social media rant that announced his separation from the actress.

Falegan also announced that he will be leaving social media till further notice following the dirty outburst with the actress.

He explained what led him to the online rant, saying some blogger contacted him to know if he was married or not and he had to share the vital information he let out to the public.

Source: Legit.ng