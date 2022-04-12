Nigerian singer Davido is taking his fitness journey seriously and he loves to share clips of his workout moments on social media

The dad of three has added boxing to his routine and he recently gave his trainer back to back punches during a session

Davido is definitely not one to be messed with personally as he might just be as good as his trainer in a couple of months

With each passing month, popular Nigerian singer Davido keeps showing fans that he is dedicated to the new healthy lifestyle he has ventured into.

Beyond regular workouts, the singer also has a training session with a boxer and he recently shared one of their moments.

Davido shows off boxing skills Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido and his trainer went through a practised routine and the singer seems to have mastered the moves as he threw hard punches at his instructor.

As usual, the father of three shared different views of his training session on his Instagram story channel.

See screenshots below:

Davido shows off boxing skills Photo credit: @davido

