Singer Davido recently took to Instagram with a post showing fans yet another artwork that has been added to the collection in his new Banana Island mansion

The new piece was made with bamboo sticks and it features a large painting of the 30BG music superstar

One social media user who reacted to the painting suggested that it looks like the singer's controversial aide, Isreal DMW

Nigerian superstar Davido is still in the process of beautifying his Banana Island mansion with carefully selected and commissioned artworks.

The 30BG musician recently took delivery of a new piece and he didn’t hesitate to share an update with his Instagram fans.

Davido posted a clip showing the moment the massive artwork made out of bamboo sticks was delivered to his house.

He shared a video of the artwork and equally showed fans a sneak peek of a similar artwork that had been previously installed in his house.

Check out the artwork below:

Social media users react

The new artwork sparked different reactions from social media users with some hilariously suggesting that it looks like a painting of Isreal DMW.

Read comments sighted below:

vibzmachine said:

"He looks like isrealdmw."

only1____sammy01 said:

"Baddest."

bobby_yung_m said:

"Heavy ."

Talented artist spotted by Davido on social media

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a young Nigerian fine artist who finally got the attention of Davido after he tagged the musician to a drawing he is making of him.

Davido reached out to him in hours on Twitter and said he would love to have the work once it is complete.

Tweeting at Davido, the artist wrote:

"Hey Twitter.. I Hope my new artwork of @Davido will be in his new house on the banana Island and I’ve got architectural ideas for him too.. Abeg help your brother."

Many Nigerians praised the Jowo crooner for always going out of his way to help common people with his wealth.

One Twitter user who reacted to the development wrote:

"As obo don show u love so, no forget people wey dey under u... Remember u rise by lifting others."

