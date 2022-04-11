Nollywood’s Regina Daniels has taken to social media with a post showing the world the way her mother pleasantly surprised her

Apparently, the movie star’s mother, Rita Daniels, gave her a whopping sum of N5 million just to buy herself dinner

Regina shared screenshots of their conversation on social media and members of the online community had different things to say

Regina Daniels has made the news a lot of times for the lavish and thoughtful gifts she gives to her mother but things recently took a pleasant shift.

The Nollywood diva excitedly took to her social media page to let the world know how she was pleasantly surprised by her darling mother, Rita Daniels.

Rita Daniels gives daughter Regina N5 million for dinner. Photo: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation where her mother had checked on her well being and offered to send something for her dinner.

The actress had expressed surprise at the request to which her mother insisted that she feels like sending something because she misses her pride.

After providing her bank details, the actress couldn’t contain her shock as she received the sum of N5 million from her mother.

Regina expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation while nursing her shock. See screenshots spotted online below:

Social media users react

esinam_ii said:

"She has already used you as a bait for more money."

nomzy_styles said:

"This is really sweet."

incredible_vibes said:

"So sweet God bless me to bless my parents to bless me back."

chigozie_ehim1 said:

"Hustle ooooo. The bible said that those who have will be given more. Who needs dinner sef?."

taarriiqqqq said:

"Out of the 10m she sent to mum last week."

prankhottie said:

"Awww I’m not tapping anymore may God bless her more ❤️."

gac_kitchens said:

"Lie lie money wei she send her mama their two come plan make she send am back with chat, you people should leave me alone biko."

