The musician, who's currently pregnant, shared a sweet tribute and says she found a new respect for her mother given her own new journey with motherhood

Fans of the global icon took to the comments section, wishing Mama Riri a very happy birthday

Rihanna has never been shy about showing her mom love in big ways, this time heading to her Instagram account to wish her queen a very happy birthday.

Riri's mom, better known as Monica Braithwaite gave birth to the pop star in Barbados in 1988 and it's clear the mom and daughter have been inseperable ever since.

With her own bundle of joy on the way, the 'Pon de Replay' hitmaker shared a touching tribute, saying she had found a new understanding for Queen Monica's love especialley after her own journey with motherhood:

"Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy," she wrote.

Rihanna went on to call her mom the "true MVP" and insisted on giving her mom "her flowers" every second she could.

She also shared an adorable picture of the pair at what looks like a wedding. Robyn 'Rihanna' Fenty could not have been older then 4-years-old in the sweet image.

Taking to the comments section, fans of the pop star showed nothing but love for the birthday queen. Check out some of the heartfelt reactions below:

mrcheckpoint_ said:

"Rihspect to the Queen of a Queen. What an amazing gift to your mom than her watch you become one."

kanelk_k said:

"Two legends."

sarahstage said:

"Aw happy birthday to your mommy, excited for you to join the mom club !!

