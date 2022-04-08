Davido opened his luxury Banana Island mansion in January and for a couple of weeks now, the singer has been updating people with the expensive furnishing

Beyond expensive TVs and cars, Davido has also invested in automated curtains for his home which has got people talking

While fans hailed the singer, some Nigerians are of the opinion that Davido shouldn't be bragging that much anymore

Nigerian singer Davido has sparked reactions online after he showed off the stress-free life he lives as a rich man in his Banana Island mansion.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer revealed that his curtains are automated as he gave a demonstration from the comfort of his bed.

Davido has fully moved into Banana Island mansion Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In another post, he showed off a tiny portion of his bathroom and the efficient shower.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Davido's post

amahdennis:

"This Davido showoff is beginning to look like a poor man who never thought he will make it."

psalmuel_id:

"This kind thing does not last jo. E dey quick spoil."

dombgorge:

"U sure say no be Isreal Dey the back Dey draw am."

justin_ugobest:

"That's why the guy na small man, wizkid can't try this."

alternatedje:

"He’s not showing off, he’s only catching cruise. That’s my 001 ‍♂️"

dorabeautty:

"I’ll never be poor in my life Me too want to show off wealth ha."

obaro.obaro:

"Most celeb have it in their homes, timaya and AY included nothing new."

Davido shows off the interior of his Banana Island mansion

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido bought himself a new house in Banana Island in Lagos and celebrated with a party.

In different posts, the singer decided to show off some of the interior and exterior parts of his mansion.

The inside of Davido's Banana Island mansion is tastefully furnished with beautiful lights, soft furniture, artworks, decorative pieces, and some of his awards.

A beautiful feature of Davido's living room is his Bang and Olufsen one of a kind TV set. Rather than sit bare like a regular TV, the huge set comes up and the boards in front of it open up like wings.

Source: Legit.ng