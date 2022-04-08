Popular Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy continues to share how excited she is about returning to Lagos Nigeria on social media to the excitement of her teeming fans

The billionaire's daughter shared a lovely letter she got from her personal assistant who is based in the UK and offered to be there for her while she is having fun in the city

The PA with Instagram username Fiendphoeb urged her to also have some rest as Cuppy referred to her as the best assistant ever

The billionaire daughter is presently enjoying her time in Lagos after a long time away from the city and her PA is keeping an eye on her to ensure she is fine.

DJ Cuppy receive a letter from her PA. Credit: @cuppymusic

In the soothing letter she wrote, the PA offered to provide anything that will aid Cuppy's smooth stay in Lagos and ensure she is not stressed.

She also offered to be her gist partner while she rants and advised her to get some rest:

Read the content of the letter below:

"Dear cuppy,

I hope your time in Lagos isn't too stressful, if ever you need anything, even just someone to listen while you rant know that I'm here waiting for a dose of gossip.

Best of luck with your fieldwork please try to get some rest if you can.

Big love."

As Cuppy shared the letter, she referred to the PA as best assistant ever.

See the post below:

PA writes DJ Cuppy. Credit: @cuppymusic.

