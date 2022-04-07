Davido made a tweet about actresses using Nollywood as a means to advertise themselves to rich men in 2011 and it has resurfaced

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo decided to knock the singer and pointed out that as a serial baby daddy, he is not in the position to make such a statement

Nigerians have however dragged Iyabo for failing to realise how old the tweet is, as well as acting out, because the singer might be right

Iyabo Ojo has sparked reactions on social media after she decided to reply to Davido's 2011 tweet about Nigerian actresses.

The singer had pointed out that Nollywood is a way for actresses to advertise themselves to rich men as they make money from sleeping around than acting.

Iyabi Ojo drags Davido over 2011 tweet Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@davido

Source: Instagram

Replying to the tweet, Iyabo knocked the singer and noted that as a serial baby daddy, he's not in any position to drop such a take.

The actress who was disappointed tagged Davido, saying that she likes him and his craft.

Nigerians react to Iyabo Ojo's reply

yoyo_chic:

"He said this 11yrs ago, grandma when he was like 15/16, and grandma had to respond. It’s not everything you respond too aunty please be calming down."

queency_2:

"The guilty ones don dyy reply set awon actress."

harbieberry:

"Must she talk? She no see say d tweet don tey ni. Omo 30bg fans over to you o. I be wizkid fc and Na waka jeje we dey."

bennychigo:

"Did she even check the date of the tweet? Na wa."

vicky_skincare:

"Iyabo should get out! She jumps on everything trending..those boys go disrespect her and her body go come down..smh!"

rangeraimentcouture:

"Iyabo I take God beg you, not David! Don't go there please, especially not over a decade old tweet abi u no see the date ni."

