BBNaija season 6 star, Roseline Afije better known as Liquorose continues to get massive love from her teeming fans and they are not ready to slow down

The reality star got recently celebrated her 27 birthday and got loads of amazing gifts from her fans, as if all the gifts were not enough, another set of fans came through for her

Liquorose got a new set of 27 gifts that include shoes, money bouquets, and designer bags, Nigerians have reated

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye runners up, Liquorose keeps proving that she's got one of the biggest fan bases in the history of the reality show.

Liquorose recently celebrated her birthday and got impressive gifts from her fans, as if their show of love were not enough, another set of fans came together to spoil her with new gifts.

Liquorose gets new amazing gifts. Credit: @buzzbox360

Source: Instagram

The new fans got the reality star 27 money bouquets, 27 designer shoes, bags and hundreds of clothes.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Money boxes were also included among plenty of other goodies.

Check out the post below:

Check more photos of the gift below:

Nigerians react to new Liquorose gifts

Social media users have reacted differently to Liquorose's amazing gifts Liquorose got from her new fans.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Aifuwamiracle:

"Lions una dey roar. Love it for rose."

Ejiify_:

"When you blessed you're blessed."

Chefmeena_cake:

"This is Grace,love and Favour."

Okewoleelizabethmotunrayo:

"100 bag of clothes ke, shey this cloth wey we see reach 100 like this."

Vogueby_ad:

"Wait first, where una dey see all these money wey una dey give una favourites. E be like say o dey BBNaija next year too. You can’t tell me otherwise."

Liquorose marks 27th birthday in jaw-dropping ensemble

Legit.ng previously reported that Liquorose took to social media to share some new pictures.

The Shine Ya Eye star clocked a year older on March 31 and decided to share new jaw-dropping and glamorous photos to celebrate her special day.

In the birthday shoot styled by Meldin Boss, the reality TV star rocked a mermaid dress by Xtrabrides Lagos and Nigerians have joined her in the celebration.

Source: Legit.ng