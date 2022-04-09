Acclaimed Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana has reportedly invited his classmates to Abuja for a reunion and it was a memorable outing

At the event, he splashed 2 Million Naira each on 20 of his classmates who are going through difficulties so as to enable them to stand

A video seen online showed the socialite making a speech and telling his mates the importance of giving and taking care of one another

Popular Nigerian socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana has gifted 20 of his secondary school classmates the sum of 2 million Naira each.

Obi Cubana was said to have made the huge donation in Abuja where he invited his mates for a reunion.

The donation is to help those going through stuff. Photo credit: @obi_cubana, @lush_eby and @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana preaches giving

Addressing the gathering in a video seen online, he preached the importance of giving and the need for charity.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Cubana also took care of accommodation, feeding and transportation to and fro the event, according to reports by @mufasatundeednut. His act of kindness has attracted huge praise on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, many Nigerians reacted to it. Here are a few of the reactions:

@obaksolo said:

"Great man❤ May God keep and protect him."

@dubby_gustavo commented:

"Now someone should tell me,why God will stop blessing him @obi_cubana tell me why anything he touches ,won’t turn to Gold..I am a living testimony of his good and kind heart. He Lifted me from nothing to something. This Tuesday ,we celebrate a living Legend."

@haykaykruz said:

"They are people who say they're going through stuff and they're people who go through stuff."

@itz__raymaaly reacted:

"Obi cubbana never fuc*s up!!! He’s the only one that can have his hands in the air."

Obi Cubana offers scholarship to bottled water seller

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana offered scholarship to a Nigerian bottled water seller who gave some money to prisoners.

The water seller was seen in a viral video offering the cash to prisoners when they were passing in a Correctional Service vehicle.

The story of the young man went viral and attracted the attention of Obi Cubana who blessed him hugely.

Source: Legit.ng