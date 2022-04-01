A photo of Davido's controversial logistics manager, Isreal DMW with a beautiful lady has emerged on social media

The singer's aide was seated beside his baby girl and Nigerians can't stop gushing over them and how cute they looked together

Some of Isreal's fans were surprised that he was not married yet and some were ready to get their aso-ebi ready for their wedding

Nigerian self-acclaimed London O2 performing artiste, Isreal DMW, has sparked massive reactions after a picture with his alleged lover emerged on social media.

Davido's logistics manager left many stunned because they were confused about his marital status after they saw him with a lady believed to be his girlfriend.

Isreal DMW is one of Davido's loyal aides. Credit: @isrealdmw

The lovely photo has triggered most of the online in-laws to start sourcing for aso-ebi that will be used at their wedding.

Check out the photo below:

Nigerians react to Isreal's photo with his alleged lover

Social media users have reacted differently to Isreal's photo with his lover, most of them are already looking forward to their wedding day.

Obehelenf:

"Israel my love don marry leave me ooo."

I.am.teeey:

"Make we no hear story tomorrow oo, cos I don't know how anyone will see someone like Israel and decides to marry him."

_Barbieluxury:

"She looks like Chioma."

Beautifularms:

"So Benin Oracle never marry since chai."

Badguyforrealmen:

"Money or rolling with celebs good o. So Israel get this kain fine girl as babe?"

Hestee.__:

"Make dem allow online in-laws choose our own asoebi differently so we go fit recognize ourselves that day."

Naiyomie:

"Israel go marry before mor oga? congratulations."

