Controversial singer Portable has slammed his former manager Ijoba Danku as he claimed he was blocking people from gaining access to him

The singer, who ended his relationship with Danku a few days ago, alleged that the manager was managing his money and not his career

Portable stressed that there are a lot of people who were better than Danku who have shown the willingness to work with him

Nigerian controversial singer Portable has sparked reactions on social media after he alleged his former manager Danku Ijoba of misconduct.

Portable in a video claimed that Danku was always changing phone numbers which made it difficult for people who wanted to help reach him.

Portable says Danku managing his money and not his career. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The controversial singer stressed that Danko was only managing his money and not his career.

He added that there were better-qualified people that have shown interest to work with him.

See the video below:

This is coming after Danku had said Portable should be in a rehabilitation centre as he severed ties with the singer.

Nigerians react as Portable calls out Danku for misconduct

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to Portable's allegation against Danku.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iam_boyce:

"But you dey always busy for social media na."

doumbia9403:

"Tired of this boy and his wahala."

bs_______2605:

"Na ege foreign be manager"

timelineofagemini:

"Only a hungry A&R and manager go wan work with u if I work with portable them go dey beat am everyday do u know how crazy u have to be to manage this boy u have to be crazy ready fighter to put him incheck ."

cool_jay17:

"Sometimes this guy they speak out of pains ooo."

tunde_classic_mne:

"Walai portable no sense at all ."

