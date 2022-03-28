Denzel Washington has been hailed a hero after talking some sense into Will Smith following the drama between him and Chris Rock at the Oscars

During the break, Denzel got up and tried to mediate peace between Will and Chris after the actor slapped the comedian for making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith

Social media users praised Denzel for calming Will down after the surprising incident that occurred while the cameras were rolling

Denzel Washington has been hailed a hero after calming Will Smith down at the Oscars. Will lost it when Chris Rock called his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith "GI Jane" for having a bald head.

Will slapped the comedian live on stage during the awards ceremony. The superstar bagged the Best Actor award for playing the role of Richard Williams in King Richard.

Denzel Washington spoke some sense into Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Image: @denzelwashington.official, @willsmith, @chrisrock

Denzel pulled Will to the side during the commercial break to comfort him and to tell him to calm down after the incident. According to Will, Denzel told him:

"At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you."

Social media users took to Twitter to praise Denzel for speaking some sense into Will Smith.

@Jeywhizy said:

" 'At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you'. Only Denzel Washington could turn a chaotic moment and career low for Will Smith into a beautiful moment. That man is the GOAT."

@VusiThembekwayo wrote:

"Shoutout to Denzel Washington. Wise - even when there is chaos around."

@kingos12 commented:

"Denzel may have given this poignant advice to Will Smith at the Oscars, but it does apply to us all. Denzel is a wonderful father figure in Hollywood and in real life."

@ariaischic said:

"Denzel Washington is a wise OG for telling Will Smith, 'At the highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you. ' Facts. Will and Chris should sort this out."

@DThom64 added:

"I believe Denzel and Tyler were trying to talk Will down from the ledge. They did what any peacemaker would do. Chris Rock was in his right mind. Crisis control, you need to tend to the one who is out of control. I hope that makes sense to you."

Jada Pinkett gets candid about hair loss journey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jada Pinkett Smith has embraced living with alopecia, a disorder in which hair is lost from some or all areas of the body.

The Hollywood actress and activist shared a video on Instagram detailing her experience dealing with the condition.

Pinkett Smith addressed her condition publicly for the first time in 2018 after she noticed her hair suddenly while in the shower.

