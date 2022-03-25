Nigerian singer Davido has announced his return to the gym after he noticed he was beginning to lose his six-packs

The singer had made the news some days ago after he shared photos of himself before and after hitting the gym

Davido revealed his busy schedule has seen him reduce the time he spent at the gym as he said his stomach was already shooting out

With his concert at the 02 Arena now out of the way, it appears Nigerian singer and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, may now have some time for himself.

This comes as the singer, in a recent post via his social media timeline, revealed his stomach was beginning to shoot out.

Davido announces return to the gym. Credit: @Davido

Source: Instagram

The singer revealed his busy schedule had made him stop going to the gym; he, however, announced he was going back to exercising his biceps.

Davido wrote:

"Back in the gym today! Been so busy. Mama slacking... belle self don dey shoot out..."

This comes days after Davido had earlier shared photos of him before and after hitting the gym and bragged about losing six kg.

Nigerians react as Davido returns to the gym

The singer's fans and followers have since taken to social media to react to his post.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

alabizeely:

"Loud speaker, turn Instagram to WhatsApp."

shegzykiz:

"Wahala ."

starboyrae:

"Big Dons doing love you sir."

alaje555:

"Baba make you hit gym back asap."

kellyquan31:

"Cho cho cho , na why machala never still reply your dm❤️."

Davido reacts as Drake spends N1.7 billion on jewellery

Popular Nigerian singer and jewellery lover, Davido, saw a piece of expensive bling that does not appeal to him.

Just recently, the news of Canadian rapper, Drake, buying a brand new Homer chain that cost N1.7 billion, made the rounds online and Davido reacted.

The DMW boss shared the news of Drake’s chain on his Instagram story and explained that he must have been drunk when he showed interest in the jewellery earlier.

“I was drunk the day I said I wanted this… sorry guys.”

Source: Legit.ng