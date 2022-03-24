Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Ka3na and her daughter Lila have relocated to the UK, but it has not stopped the little girl from cravimng Nigerian food

Ka3na shared a video of the moment her daughter asked for pounded yam and okazi soup instead of regular kids food

The reality star got to work immediately and she noted that if her daughter refuses to add weight, it's not on her because she feeds her well

For Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ka3na aka Boss Lady, her daughter, Lila gets whatever she wants to eat, even if it's a traditional food all the way in the UK.

The reality star took to her Instagram story channel with clips of the moment she asked her daughter what she wanted and Lila mentioned pounded yam.

Ka3na's daughter asks for punded yam

Source: Instagram

I play my role well

Surprisingly, instead of the little girl to ask for cereal or other lightweight food she requested for pounded yam and okazi soup.

A surprised Ka3na however assured her baby that she would get what she asked for. The reality star then shared photos of the process of getting the food ready.

Ka3na also bragged about the fact that being a chef affords her daughter any food of her choice but if Lila refuses to add weight, she shouldn't be blamed because she play her role well.

"When you mom is a chef, all you have to do is #ASK."

"If @lila_bossbaby is not getting fat, no one should blame mommy. I play my rolewell."

Ka3na cooks up delicacy for her daughter

Source: Instagram

I’m legally single, Mr Jones remains my better half

BBNaija Ka3na took to her Twitter page to declare herself legally single. The statement that followed after her declaration however, left many Nigerians confused.

The mother of one stated that her husband whom she fondly calls Mr Jones remains her better half and the father of their daughter.

Ka3na, however, noted that whoever doesn't get what she wrote should forget about it.

As expected, Nigerians took to her comment section to express their thoughts as many noted that they did not understand her post.

This came after the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star took to social media to celebrate her years of happy marriage with her oyinbo husband.

