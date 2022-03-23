Nollywood’s Kanayo O. Kanayo has taken to social media to shut down rumours of his demise that made it to social media

The respected movie star mentioned how he woke up to people tagging him under pictures of his obituary that were shared on social media

Kanayo placed curses on the perpetrators of the evil act as his fans, followers took to the comment section to express their concerns

Nollywood movie star Kanayo O. Kanayo has taken to his Instagram page to dismiss the rumour of his demise which is being circulated in the online community.

A displeased Kanayo mentioned how certain individuals compiled his pictures and made obituaries of them.

Kanayo O. Kanayo addresses those spreading rumours of his demise. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

The actor wondered if perpetrators of such an evil act do not consider the family and friends of celebrities that they attack.

Kanayo went on to extend his gratitude to those who reached out to him while making it clear that he is completely hale and hearty.

He, however, made sure to place curses on the individuals behind the disturbing development. Sharing a video on his page, he wrote:

“You think because you have access to the social media, you can publish ANYTHING. Adieu to you.”

Kanayo's fans, colleagues react

xtineclementain said:

"Dnt mind them boss, you will live long with good health ❤️."

chidoxflash said:

"From your mouth to the ears of God! RIP to whoever did that."

meetjaneobi said:

"May your days be long ….Otoro gbagbuo Ndi uchu."

sylvesterokelue said:

"Nothing will happen to you sir and also sir,try praying for the person rather than curse!!!God alone gives life and takes it when due."

kwinuriel said:

"Some people get mind ooo them no know wic picture Dy go use na Nnayi ritual own e do red for them ooo."

Kanayo O. Kanayo shows off his mansion in Imo

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Kanayo O. Kanayo finally completed his mansion in Imo state and he shared a video on his Instagram page.

Apart from the official opening of the house, the thespian announced that he would also be bagging a chieftaincy title in Imo state.

Fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry trooped to his comment section with congratulatory messages.

