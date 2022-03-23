R&B star Rihanna can't wait to meet her bundle of joy, she has started stocking clothes for the soon-to-be little one

The singer caused a stir inside a Los Angeles branch when she surprising showed up at an affordable store to shop for baby clothes

The mom-to-be left fans convinced that she is expecting a baby girl since she was spotted buying dresses for female kids

Singer Rihanna has given a major hint at the gender of her first baby as she was spotted shopping for clothes at Target.

Rihanna hints she's expecting baby girl. Photo: World Music Awards.

The superstar is close to giving birth as she recently confirmed that she’s in her third trimester.

Rihanna hints at baby's gender

According to The Sun, Rihanna was spotted buying a baby-sized orange ruffle dress, which would suggest that she might be having a girl.

Despite her staggering net worth, Rihanna decided to hit up popular and affordable department store Target for her baby outfits.

Fans looked on as she picked up clothes including onesies and socks for her soon-to-be born baby.

While she was spotted buying a baby dress, the Diamond hitmaker also added some boys’ items to her cart.

Fans have been speculating about the baby’s gender as the due date approaches, however, neither she nor dad-to-be A$AP Rocky has confirmed the sex of their baby.

How Rihanna debuted baby bump

Legit.ng reported that the superstar confirmed her first pregnancy by displaying her baby bump during a walk through Harlem with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The 33-year-old celebrity wore a long pink jacket that was kept closed by just one button and a pair of loose ripped jeans for the outing.

She completed the look with a long embellished necklace, which adorned her bump with jewels.

The rapper, also 33, paired leather pants with a white sweater and blue jacket as he and the “Ocean’s Eight” star walked down the street.

The pair stopped strolling at one point so A$AP could wrap his arm around Rihanna and give her a sweet kiss on the forehead.

