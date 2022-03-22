A Nigerian man and sound designer, Kolade Morakinyo, has called out actress Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz

Taking to Twitter and jumping on the horrible bosses trend, Kolade claimed that he did the sound on the Omo Ghetto project

He also added that his credit was given to someone else on the AMVCA nominations and that he reached out to JJC but nothing had been done

Taking to Twitter, Kolade recounted how he was contacted to work on the Omo Ghetto The Saga project at a late time and how he had sleepless nights while trying to deliver.

Nigerian sound designer, Kolade Morakinyo calls out Funke Akindele and JJC. Photos: @morakkolad, @jjcskillz

Source: Instagram

The young man added that after the work was done and sent to the cinemas, it got a lot of great reviews even from JJC himself. Kolade also proceeded to share a video of JJC praising the work.

However, the sound designer noted that when the AMVCA nominee list was announced, he was shocked to see that his name wasn’t there but was replaced by someone who only did the film score.

Kolade added that he reached out to JJC to complain and that the filmmaker apologised and noted that he had sent a mail to AMVCA because it was a mistake.

The aggrieved young man however noted that nothing had been done and that the person who was wrongfully nominated was celebrating the achievement on his social media page and enjoying all the attention from his work and sweat.

See more of Kolade’s tweets below:

JJC reacts to call-out

Funke’s husband, JJC’s attention was drawn to the call-out on Twitter but the filmmaker explained that things had been addressed.

See below:

Kolade’s team however noted that nothing had still been done.

Reactions

Hmm.

