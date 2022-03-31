Popular media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the drama that happened at the Oscar, which saw actor Will Smith slap Chris Rock over a joke

Daddy Freeze, in a statement, stressed that Will allowed himself to become a puppet which has, in return, affected his career

The media personality also dropped advice for bachelors urging them to choose wisely in regards to marriage

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze, in a post via his social media timeline, has reacted to the incident that took place at the Oscar awards a few days ago where Hollywood actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock over a joke made about the former's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The slap has sparked mixed reactions on and offline, and a report via the New York Post revealed that the Academy was initiating disciplinary proceedings against the Hollywood actor.

Daddy Freeze says Will Smith allowed himself to become a puppet. Credit: @Daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Daddy Freeze said Will made himself a puppet which could now affect his career.

He said:

"Will allowed himself to become a puppet in his own show of sh@me. Watch the last two posts on my page and see if you won’t agree with what I just wrote. Men, choose the woman you want to marry wisely."

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigeria, see them below:

carsatrest:

"Goat no dey see road wen e dey eat dry grass mixed with salt."

kingchampx:

"She didn’t ask him to slap anyone, he did in his own freewill, that was how he felt at that moment; it’s unfair Even suggesting jada had anything to do with his reaction."

chidiomeje:

"I honestly dont under why everyone is blaming Jada, she probably didnt know what Will was going to do, im sure no one saw that coming !!"

sexyfarmerrita:

"He acted on his own. Leave the wife."

