Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, was recently an artist’s muse and his drawing of her has made the rounds

The movie star was not pleased with how the artist recreated one of her viral photos and joked about dealing with him

Numerous online fans who sighted the photos were very amused and agreed that the artist should be arrested

Top Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele’s image was drawn by an artist identified on Instagram as @bodataye_oniyakuya, however, he did not do justice to it.

The artist who appears to make a name by recreating popular people’s photos in funny ways finally used the movie star as his muse.

Oniyakuya’s recreation of Funke's photo was eventually sighted by the actress who then reposted it as she called him out.

An artist drew a funny photo of Funke Akindele, sparking reactions. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @bodataye_oniyakuya

In Oniyakuya’s drawing, he greatly exaggerated the film star’s nose, eyes, hairstyle and more, leaving her unrecognizable.

In reaction to the drawing, the actress noted that if she happens to call for the artist’s arrest, people would say she was using her power as a celebrity.

Funke however told the artist that if she is able to lay her hands on him, he will sweat in winter.

In her words:

“ When I call for the arrest of this guy @bodataiye_oniyakuya Ya'll will start saying I'm using celebrity power. Hmmmmm so you think this is right? @bodataiye_oniyakuya if I catch you, you go sweat inside winter.”

See her post below:

Internet users react

The recreation of Funke’s photo by the artist left a lot of her fans in stitches and many of them agreed that he should be arrested.

Read some of their comments below:

Omonioboli:

“We won’t arrest him sis. No need to use law enforcement. I know him house. Make we gather go beat am ‍♀️.”

Folagade_banks:

“How dare you do this to my Lafunky!! Iffa catch you.”

Funmiawelewa:

“Haaa This isn’t my Woman No be my own Jenifa be this God forbid.”

Bellokreb:

“@funkejenifaakindele put bounty on his head I’ll find him for you ma.”

Tolamii:

“Warris going on we will sue you @bodataiye_oniyakuya for this defamation abi what is this ke.”

Itz_tamayor_:

“Nah my mama u draw like dismummy we need to deal with this guy mercilessly.”

Iammayordona:

“The guy needs to be arrested. U do my mama like this ❤️.”

Interesting.

