Big Brother Naija star, Cross, in a recent interview with Legit.ng talked about how his life turned around in just weeks of being on the BBNaija show

The Shine Ya Eye star revealed how he lost his dad and when his mum became an object of attack, they sought asylum in another country

Cross also revealed that he has two personalities and his alter ego was responsible for his escapades in the house

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Cross, was a favourite on the show till the last day. He was loved for his openness and carefree attitude.

In a recent interview with Abisola of Legit.ng, the young man talked about his childhood, personality and time on the BBNaija show.

Cross talks about how BBNaija changed his life Photo credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Growing up

Cross revealed that they lost his dad at an early age and he saw firsthand how friends and family turned against his mum and siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He continued that his mum was quite young with six kids and when she sought help from his late father's friends they offered to sleep with her first. His uncles also proposed marrying her as a second wife.

The reality star added that at a point, their life as a family unit was in danger and they had to seek asylum in another country.

Cross' mum remarried years later, had another child and adopted another, bringing the total number of kids to eight.

Journey into BBNaija

Cross noted that he had always wanted a platform or opportunity to introduce himself and tell his story to the world.

He did not have a particular plan but when BBNaija came along, he took it and according to him, he used his personality to sell himself to the world.

Cross played football in England and moving back to Nigeria, he got his hands into finance, agriculture, fitness, and construction.

Actions in the house

The interviewer reminded Cross of one time he stripped on the show and he denied ever doing that and then went on to say that he has two personalities; Cross and Cross Da Boss.

According to him, Cross Da Boss did all the escapades in the BBNaija house, and added that he cannot control him when he decides to show.

Watch the interview below:

I had to get my mum's consent

BBNaija Cross said he had to get the consent of his beloved mother who is an evangelist before he went for the reality show.

In a Facebook live interview with PUNCH Online, the happy-go-lucky ex-housemate added that he had to persuade his mom who is not familiar with trending entertainment issues.

According to him, his mother saw how sad he was when he couldn't get into the Lockdown show. Cross noted that it made it easy for him to persuade his mum to let him go for the show.

Source: Legit.ng