Popular Nollywood actor, Damola Olatunji is on a movie set with Sola, the daughter of a veteran colleague Jide Kosoko

Damola and Sola laughed hard in the short clip that emerged online and the actor suggested that there is something similar about him and the actress

The actor then called on Jide Kosoko to do a DNA test as he might be one of his children because of the similarities with Sola

Actor Damola Olatunji sparked reactions on social media after making a funny demand from one of his older colleagues, Jide Kosoko

Damola shared a short video of what looked like a movie set with Sola Kosoko, the daughter of the veteran actor on his Instagram page and said they share some similarities.

Damola Olatunji acts with Sola Kosoko. Credit: @damolaolatunji @princejidekosoko

In the clip, the two of them laughed hysterically and Damola hinted that was Jide's signature laughter. He then called on Jide to carry out a DNA test because he might be his son.

"Again today, i spotted the similarities between i @damolaolatunji and @officialsholakosoko... Papy jyd @princejidekosoko lets go for a DNA can u guess what it is."

Nigerians react to Damola's claim

A number of Damola's followers have reacted to the video, some of them feel the similarity between him and the Kosokos is the way they laugh.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Officialsholakosoko:

"Clue is ringing bell inside of me oooo."

Official_lekan_bature:

"Check your palm."

Olukotan_alan:

"Your palm ✋ I guess , been calling you."

Temi_tiwacrown:

"The way you laugh."

Abimbolaemmy:

"The laughing mode though."

Oyedokun_bose:

"The way you guys laugh."

Damola Olatunji lands in police net

Legit.ng previously reported that the police officers of the Area P command in Lagos reportedly detained actor Damola Olatunji.

The actor's alleged arrest came hours after a viral video in which he was spotted in a heated exchange with some policemen by the roadside.

Legit.ng sighted an alleged screenshot of the actor's Instagram conversation in which he confirmed the arrest.

The film star went live on Instagram and captured the faces of the police officers while labelling them as 'bad eggs' in the force.

